Why Richard Jefferson Has No Problem With Cavs Trading Kyrie Irving

The Cavaliers are in the NBA Finals for the fourth consecutive season, but you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who believes Cleveland made a good decision by trading Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics.

That said, Richard Jefferson, who played two seasons with Irving on the Cavs from 2015 to 2017, doesn’t have a huge problem with the move. Because as he explained Friday on ESPN’s “Get Up!,” the decision really was made by Irving, who wanted out of Cleveland, and the Cavs had no choice but to trade away their disgruntled star if he didn’t want to stick around.

Jefferson voiced his stance after Jalen Rose, echoing LeBron James’ recent criticism of the deal, said the Cavs made a “bad decision” by trading Irving, who excelled in 60 games with the Celtics before undergoing season-ending knee surgery.

The Cavs received Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round pick for Irving. Thomas and Crowder since have been traded to different clubs, and the pick wound up being the No. 8 overall selection in the upcoming draft.

Cleveland can salvage the deal by defeating the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals and/or nailing the draft pick later this month. But right now, it looks like Boston won the trade, suggesting that perhaps the Cavs would have been better off exploring other options last summer.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports