Why Shannon Sharpe Believes Celtics Should Be LeBron James’ Top Choice

LeBron James’ free agency decision will reveal a lot.

Will he pick his next team based on where he can best build his brand? Will he choose comfort over winning? Is it all about championships? Where does money rank on his list of factors, if at all?

We’ll find out the answers to those questions soon enough, but Shannon Sharpe suggested Monday on FS1’s “Undisputed” that James should sign with the Boston Celtics if his primary objective is to contend for as many NBA titles as possible.

Sharpe said the San Antonio Spurs would be his second choice if he was James.

"If I'm LeBron James… Boston would be No. 1, No. 2 would be San Antonio." — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/iFfTNoiuwk — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) June 11, 2018

The thought of James signing with the Celtics — the team he’s knocked off with the Cleveland Cavaliers in back-to-back Eastern Conference finals — seems wild, but perhaps it’s not too far-fetched. The Celtics’ young core could make Boston an attractive option for James, and it’d probably be hard for the C’s to pass on an opportunity to add the NBA’s biggest star. Plus, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith already said last week he expects James to at least meet with the Celtics this summer.

Of course, signing James would be complicated for the Celtics, as they’d have to figure out how to approach Kyrie Irving, who asked the Cavs to trade him last offseason to escape James’ shadow, and how to revamp their roster to fit the 33-year-old’s salary. Ultimately, Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge might decide to mostly stand pat, relying on the returns of Irving and Gordon Hayward to put Boston over the top in the Eastern Conference next season.

Whatever the case, James’ decision will dominate NBA storylines until he chooses a new home. And the Celtics represent one of the most intriguing potential landing spots for a variety of reasons.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory Shamus/pool photo-USA TODAY Sports Images