Why Stephen A. Smith Thinks Kyrie Irving Will Win NBA MVP Next Season

Is it possible that this time next year, we’ll be talking about how Kyrie Irving won the NBA MVP award?

Stephen A. Smith thinks so.

The Boston Celtics point guard’s 2017-18 season ended in disappointment, as his campaign finished early due to a knee injury. To that point, however, he shredded one defense after another, helping guide the C’s toward the top of the Eastern Conference.

He’s expected to be ready for training camp in September, and if Smith’s take is correct, he’ll be hoisting some hardware in late June.

Smith asserted Tuesday on ESPN’s “First Take” that Irving should be the “odds-on frontrunner” to win the honor next season.

Take a listen to his reasoning:

Interesting.

There certainly is no lack of resources Irving will have surrounding him, with Gordon Hayward expected to be back fully healthy in addition to the squad that took the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games in the Eastern Conference final.

And though Irving has plenty of accolades to his name, MVP is not one of them, so what better way to boost your stock heading into free agency than winning such an honor?

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images