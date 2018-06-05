Why Tedy Bruschi Believes Missing OTAs Will Help Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski

Photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were no-shows during the first two weeks of New England Patriots organized team activities, electing to work out on their own terms instead of with the team.

But the star quarterback and tight end arrived at Patriots minicamp Tuesday, much to the delight of Patriot fans and head coach Bill Belichick. While Gronkowski has been open about “trying to restructure” his contract, Brady has not discussed his absence from OTAs

Some might think that missing OTAs would be detrimental to a player, but former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi believes that Brady and Gronkowski will be better for having skipped OTAs.

I stayed away from offseason workouts one year when Pete Carroll was HC. Came back even more motivated. Had a "I told you I'd have myself ready to go" attitude. Brady and Gronkowski will be more focused than ever. They have to be. — Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschiESPN) June 5, 2018

Interesting theory.

There’s no reason to believe that TB12 and Gronk won’t be ready to go when the season starts. Both players have been extremely dedicated to the game and have risen to the occasion whenever it’s been asked of them.

Despite all the offseason turmoil in Foxboro, Brady, Belichick and Co. still are the favorites to lift the Lombardi Trophy come January, and whether Brady and Gronk had shown up for OTAs or not won’t change that.