Why Terrell Owens Believes He Can Be An Asset To Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers

Photo via Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports

Terrell Owens’ NFL comeback attempt remains ongoing, and if the 44-year-old had it his way, he’d reunite with the team that first put him on the map.

Owens hasn’t played in an NFL game in nearly eight years, but that hasn’t stopped the six-time Pro Bowl selection from trying to get back into the league. And on Monday, the former star wideout took to Twitter to explain why the San Francisco 49ers should take a chance on him.

Thanks. I know Jimmy G is gonna need a big play receiver this year at some point. Let's make it happen. #StayReady #VetMin https://t.co/cuHToOZOfE — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) June 2, 2018

Very generous of you to offer to play for the veteran minimum, T.O., but it’s hard to imagine the 49ers taking the bait on this one.

That said, Owens does make a good point in noting San Francisco’s lack of a big-play receiver. The top two wideouts on San Francisco’s depth chart currently are Pierre Garcon and Marquise Goodwin, neither of whom have proven to be a true game-changer.

It’s tough to imagine the Niners filling that void at this stage in the offseason. Keep in mind, however, that Dez Bryant still is a free agent and the former Dallas Cowboys WR, like Owens, has expressed interest in playing in the Bay Area.