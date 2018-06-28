Why Wendell Carter Jr.’s Mom Is Angry At Mike Krzyzewski For ‘Shady’ Recruiting

Wendell Carter Jr.’s mom has a bone to pick with Mike Krzyzewski.

Carter played one season at Duke for Krzyzewski before being taken seventh overall by the Chicago Bulls in the 2018 NBA Draft. The talented center committed to Duke early in 2016 and was expected to be the No. 1 option alongside senior Grayson Allen.

But then Marvin Bagley III reclassified into the 2017 class and committed to Duke. Bagley, who went No. 2 overall to the Sacramento Kings, was the No. 1 prospect in the class and became the go-to-guy for the Blue Devils last season.

And that angered Kylia Carter.

“My initial reaction, I was pissed,” Kylia Carter told NBC Sports. “And it wasn’t pissed because Marvin was coming. To be honest, I felt like that was information that was kept from us. It felt (shady), it felt like my baby was gonna get kicked to the curb. I felt like all of that.”

Carter still managed to average 13.5 points per game and dominated during a stretch of games when Bagley was sidelined with an injury. Kylia hasn’t mentioned her issue with Krzyzewski, but she plans on speaking with him eventually.

“We have not had our conversation but we will. We almost went there with him when we did our exit interview,” Kylia Carter said. “But he’ll come around to a Bulls game and I’ll get the chance.”

In all fairness to Coach K, this is the norm for college recruiting. Carter averaged 26.8 minutes per game and was one of the stars for a Duke team that almost made the Final Four.

