Willie O’Ree, Gary Bettman Headline 2018 Hockey Hall Of Fame Class

Willie O’Ree broke the NHL’s color barrier 60 years ago when he played his first game with the Boston Bruins, and on Tuesday he received one of the greatest honors in hockey.

O’Ree was selected as part of the 2018 Hockey Hall of Fame class. He will be enshrined in the builders category of the HOF, as will current NHL commissioner Gary Bettman.

Willie O'Ree is a Hockey Hall of Famer. Congratulations to the #NHLBruins legend on his election in the builder category! pic.twitter.com/J83g2ZFyEu — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 26, 2018

O’Ree already should be in the Hall of Fame for the tremendous impact he’s had on the sport (both during and after his playing career), but it’s great to see him finally get the recognition he deserves.

The most notable players to get the call from the Hall of Fame were New Jersey Devils goaltender Martin Brodeur, who holds many goaltending records and won three Stanley Cup titles, and Tampa Bay Lightning winger Martin St. Louis, who tallied 11 20-goal seasons and won a Stanley Cup in 2004.

Jayna Hefford and Alexander Yakushev also will be inducted as players.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports