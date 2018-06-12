World Cup 2018 Odds: Betting Preview For FIFA Soccer Championship

Photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images

Sports gamblers are preparing themselves for a month-long field day.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will kick off Thursday when the first of 32 national teams begin their sprint in Russia in an effort to world soccer’s championship. Like the teams, bettors have a great opportunity to enrich themselves by making the right decisions at the right time.

The World Cup will feature a host of different betting options, including futures, top scorer odds, individual-game wagers and, of course, props.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the World Cup betting scene. All of the current betting lines are from OddsShark.com.

World Cup Futures

1. Brazil +450

2. Germany +475

3. Spain +600

4. France +650

5. Argentina +950

6. Belgium +1200

7. England +1800

Brazil and Germany will start the World Cup as the favorites to win the tournament. Spain and France trail South American and European power and have some distance ahead of the fifth favorite, Argentina. Belgium and England are top dark horses to rule in Russia.

Visit OddsShark.com for a full World Cup futures list.

Top scorer odds

1. Lionel Messi, Argentina, +1000

2. Neymar, Brazil, +1000

3. Antoine Griezmann, France, +1200

4. Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal, +1600

5. Harry Kane, England, +1600

6. Timo Werner, Germany, +1600

7. Gabriel Jesus, Brazil, +1600

8. Romelu Lukaku, Belgium, +1800

Star power fuels World Cup excitement, and this year’s tournament has plenty of it. Oddsmakers have installed icons Lionel Messi and Neymar as favorites to top the goal-scoring list, while France forward Antoinne Griezman is expected to fire his team deep into the tournament. Cristiano Ronaldo occupies a surprising low position of fourth, where he’s tied with England captain Harry Kane and rising stars Timo Werner and Gabriel Jesus.

Individual-game betting

Check with us the day before each game, as we’ll offer our picks based off the latest odds from the beginning through the end of the tournament.

Prop betting

The World Cup will provide countless events, both on and off the field, on which betters can wager.

offering betting options on almost anything that might occur throughout a game or the entire tournament. For example, you’ll be able to bet on things such as how many goals a player will score during the World Cup or even place an OVER/UNDER bet on the number of games a team will win.