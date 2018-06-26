World Cup

World Cup Now: England Are Favorites, Ronaldo Can’t Sleep, Round of 16

by on Mon, Jun 25, 2018 at 8:29PM
1,261

The Round of 16 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup is beginning to take shape.

On the third episode of “World Cup Now,” NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava examines England’s success early in the tournament before breaking down the drama filled action that was Group B. Marcus O’Mard gives you his “That is All” take on Lionel Messi and Argentina while OddsShark’s Andrew Avery brings you the betting trends from Russia.

Watch the video above for the full episode.

