World Cup Scores, Highlights: Belgium Dominates Tunisia In 5-2 Victory

Saturday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup action features three games: Belgium vs. Tunisia, South Korea vs. Mexico and German vs. Sweden. Check below for game reports, highlights and other key facts from World Cup 2018 Day 9.

10 a.m. ET, Belgium 5, Tunisia 2: Belgium on cusp of Round of 16 after dominant performance.

Despite an unimpressive first half, Belgium beat Panama 3-0 in its 2018 FIFA World Cup Group G opener last week. But things were much different Saturday, as the Red Devils scored early and often a 5-2 win over Tunisia in Russia.

Belgium scored three times in the first half, and both Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard finished the game with two goals. Truth be told, the Red Devils easily could’ve scored six or seven goals this game.

Check out the full highlights:

The Red Devils might be the team to beat in the tournament.

Here’s Belgium vs. Tunisia by the numbers:

Don’t let some of those stats fool you: this was a lopsided affair.

With his two goals, Lukaku now is tied with Cristiano Ronaldo on the top scorer leaderboard.

Belgium now has six points in the group stage, so it has all-but ensured itself a spot in the Round of 16. Still, despite scoring eight goals in their first two games, the Red Devils likely need to beat a stronger opponent before being considered a favorite.

Man of the Match: Hazard, who was all over the pitch Saturday afternoon.

Next up: Belgium will play England on Thursday in what will be a major test for both clubs. Tunisia will square off with Panama on Thursday, but could be eliminated by then, should England draw with Panama on Sunday.