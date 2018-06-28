World Cup Scores, Highlights: Colombia Advances, Senegal Cruelly Eliminated

Thursday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup action features four games: Senegal vs. Colombia and Japan vs. Poland in the final Group H games and Panama vs. Tunisia and England vs. Belgium in the Group G finales. Check below for game reports, highlights and other key facts from World Cup 2018 Day 15.
Noon ET, Senegal 0, Colombia 1 (Final):
Colombia’s 2018 FIFA World Cup dream continues on merit, but Senegal’s ends on the perceived unfairness of fair play.
Colombia defeated Senegal 1-0 on Thursday in their final World Cup 2018 Group H game. The result lifts Colombia from third to first in the Group H standings. Senegal slips from second to third place and is eliminated from the World Cup due to the third tie-breaker: fair-play points.
Colombia’s prospects looked bleak a half-hour into the game when playmaker James Rodriguez limped out of the game due to injury. The 26-year-old star has been battling a calf problem throughout the World Cup.
The teams battled but failed to score in the first half. Colombia had a slight edge in possession, but Senegal created more goal-scoring chances. The Lions’ failure to capitalize on them ultimately led to their undoing in the second half.
Colombia defender Yerry Mina became a national hero in the 74th minute when he headed in Juan Quintero’s corner kick.
Mina’s goal, combined with Japan losing to Poland in the other concurrant Group H game, propelled Colombia into first place.
Senegal needed to score or for Japan to concede another goal to reclaim second place, but neither situation came to pass.
Despite equaling Japan’s points total, goal differential, total goals scored and having played to a 2-2 draw on Gameday 2, Senegal finishes behind the Asian nation on fair-play points, falling victim to a new FIFA rule.
Meanwhile, Colombia can be proud of its World Cup 2018 turnaround.
Man of the Match: Mina
The Colombia defender scored Group H’s decisive goal and takes home MOTM honors.
Next up:
Senegal exits World Cup 2018 on fair-play heartbreak. Colombia will play the runner-up in Group G, either England or Belgium, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday in the Round of 16.
Noon ET, Japan 0, Poland 1 (Final):
Japan found a new way to progress to the Round of 16 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, becoming the first team ever to progress from the group stage via the fair-play-points tiebreaker.
Japan lost 1-0 to Poland on Thursday in its final game of Group G play, placing the Japanese in a second-place tie with Senegal — which lost 1-0 to Colombia on Thursday — with four points. Both Japan and Senegal also finished tied in the first two tiebreakers, which, in order, are goal differential and goals scored. The third and deciding tiebreaker is fair play points, which means the team with the fewest yellow cards throughout the group stage goes through. This tiebreaker is making its debut at the 2018 World Cup.
Japan had four yellow cards to Senegal’s six, so it’s Japan advancing thanks to its reluctance to play physically during the group stage.
Poland created this mess by taking the lead in the 59th minute on a free kick goal by Jan Bednarek.
Japan was able to avert another goal, but it wasn’t easy. The Japanese almost scored on their own net late in the second half.
Man of the Match
Bednarek’s goal was the only successful strike of the game, so he earns man of the match honors.
Next Up
Poland is going home after a disappointing 1-2-0 record in the group stage, while Japan will play the Group H winner (Belgium or England) at 2 p.m. ET on Monday in the Round of 16.
