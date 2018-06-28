World Cup Scores, Highlights: Colombia Advances, Senegal Cruelly Eliminated

Photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images

Thursday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup action features four games: Senegal vs. Colombia and Japan vs. Poland in the final Group H games and Panama vs. Tunisia and England vs. Belgium in the Group G finales. Check below for game reports, highlights and other key facts from World Cup 2018 Day 15.

Noon ET, Senegal 0, Colombia 1 (Final):

Colombia’s 2018 FIFA World Cup dream continues on merit, but Senegal’s ends on the perceived unfairness of fair play.

Colombia defeated Senegal 1-0 on Thursday in their final World Cup 2018 Group H game. The result lifts Colombia from third to first in the Group H standings. Senegal slips from second to third place and is eliminated from the World Cup due to the third tie-breaker: fair-play points.

Group H came down to the finest of margins. #JPN go through ahead of #SEN, with the Lions of Teranga eliminated on Fair Play points. pic.twitter.com/YCDk0hSWmL — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 28, 2018

Colombia’s prospects looked bleak a half-hour into the game when playmaker James Rodriguez limped out of the game due to injury. The 26-year-old star has been battling a calf problem throughout the World Cup.

Big blow to Colombia as James is subbed off just 30 minutes into the game! pic.twitter.com/FBCjqNfaaS — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 28, 2018

The teams battled but failed to score in the first half. Colombia had a slight edge in possession, but Senegal created more goal-scoring chances. The Lions’ failure to capitalize on them ultimately led to their undoing in the second half.

Colombia defender Yerry Mina became a national hero in the 74th minute when he headed in Juan Quintero’s corner kick.

Come for the Yerry Mina goal, stay for the 🔥 celebration! 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/zTgeAbBagD — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 28, 2018

3 – Juan Quintero has either scored or assisted for Colombia in each game of the 2018 World Cup (2 assists, 1 goal). Impact.#WorldCup #COL #SENCOL pic.twitter.com/0UmwazzKkF — OptaJoao (@OptaJoao) June 28, 2018

Mina’s goal, combined with Japan losing to Poland in the other concurrant Group H game, propelled Colombia into first place.

Senegal needed to score or for Japan to concede another goal to reclaim second place, but neither situation came to pass.

So close to another devastating own goal! 😳 pic.twitter.com/92HfT2Y9P8 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 28, 2018

Despite equaling Japan’s points total, goal differential, total goals scored and having played to a 2-2 draw on Gameday 2, Senegal finishes behind the Asian nation on fair-play points, falling victim to a new FIFA rule.

OFFICIAL: Japan through to #WorldCup round of 16 ahead of Senegal on YELLOW CARDS. Records identical, game between 2-2, so it's down to fair play. Japan had 4 yellows to Senegal's 6. Fair play was introduced as a tiebreaker for the 2018 finals. #SENCOL #JPNPOL — Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonESPN) June 28, 2018

FAIR PLAY: Japan (-4) versus Senegal (-6).#JPN are the FIRST team in history to progress on the Fair Play rule.#SEN are the first to be eliminated by Fair Play.#WorldCup — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) June 28, 2018

Meanwhile, Colombia can be proud of its World Cup 2018 turnaround.

1 – Colombia have become the only side to reach the knockout stages of the 2018 #WorldCup despite losing their opening match of the tournament. Turnaround. #COL #SENCOL pic.twitter.com/c2iyWVTqyy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 28, 2018

Man of the Match: Mina

The Colombia defender scored Group H’s decisive goal and takes home MOTM honors.

Next up:

Senegal exits World Cup 2018 on fair-play heartbreak. Colombia will play the runner-up in Group G, either England or Belgium, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday in the Round of 16.

Noon ET, Japan 0, Poland 1 (Final):

Japan found a new way to progress to the Round of 16 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, becoming the first team ever to progress from the group stage via the fair-play-points tiebreaker.

Japan lost 1-0 to Poland on Thursday in its final game of Group G play, placing the Japanese in a second-place tie with Senegal — which lost 1-0 to Colombia on Thursday — with four points. Both Japan and Senegal also finished tied in the first two tiebreakers, which, in order, are goal differential and goals scored. The third and deciding tiebreaker is fair play points, which means the team with the fewest yellow cards throughout the group stage goes through. This tiebreaker is making its debut at the 2018 World Cup.

Japan had four yellow cards to Senegal’s six, so it’s Japan advancing thanks to its reluctance to play physically during the group stage.

28 – Japan conceded fewer fouls (28) at the 2018 #WorldCup than any other country with 3 games played. Fair. pic.twitter.com/DwOmSwc3J2 — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) June 28, 2018

Poland created this mess by taking the lead in the 59th minute on a free kick goal by Jan Bednarek.

Poland take the lead! Bednarek volleys it home off the free kick to go up 1-0 on Japan. #JPNPOL pic.twitter.com/mBBkXPk5ze — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 28, 2018

Japan was able to avert another goal, but it wasn’t easy. The Japanese almost scored on their own net late in the second half.

Man of the Match

Bednarek’s goal was the only successful strike of the game, so he earns man of the match honors.

Next Up

Poland is going home after a disappointing 1-2-0 record in the group stage, while Japan will play the Group H winner (Belgium or England) at 2 p.m. ET on Monday in the Round of 16.