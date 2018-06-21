World Cup Scores, Highlights: Denmark, Australia Draw, Stay Alive In Group C

Photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images

10 a.m. ET, Denmark 1, Australia (Final): At first the Socceroos seemed afraid, then the Danish Dynamite became petrified, but in the end they both survived.

Denmark and Australia played to a 1-1 draw on Thursday in their second Group C game. Australia’s Mile Jedinak scored from the penalty spot to cancel out the goal Christian Eriksen had scored earlier in the first half. Denmark remains atop Group C on the result, which also preserved Australia’s hopes of reaching the Round of 16 heading into the final game of pool play.

Eriksen signaled his enduring importance to Denmark when he put his team in front just seven minutes into the game.

The pass: 👌

The goal: 😍

The knee slide: … pic.twitter.com/0JTLcmMOnh — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 21, 2018

18 – Christian Eriksen has been directly involved in 18 goals in his last 15 appearances for Denmark (13 goals, 5 assists). Pivotal. #DEN #DENAUS #WorldCup — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 21, 2018

After starting brightly, Denmark lost attacking thrust and squandered a few chances as the first half progressed. Meanwhile, Australia capitalized on its opponent’s leniency by growing into the game.

Then the Aussies pressured Denmark into a game-changing mistake in the 36th minute, as Yussuf Yurary Poulsen committed a handball inside his own penalty area. In typical World Cup 2018 fashion, the referee used video assistant referee to make the pivotal call.

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel did his best to psych out Australia’s Mile Jedinak, but the Socceroos’ captain kept his nerve and calmly dispatched the penalty because that’s what he does at World Cups.

Jedinak equalizes from the spot! pic.twitter.com/VcG4EhHCmc — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 21, 2018

Mile Jedinak scored his 3rd penalty goal at the #WorldCup. Only Rob Rensenbrink (4), Gabriel Batistuta (4) and Eusébio (4) have scored more penalty goals. #AUS #DENAUS — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) June 21, 2018

Schmeichel’s impressive shutout streak ended on Jedinak’s goal.

571 – Mile Jedinak's penalty ended a run of nine hours and 31 minutes without conceding at international level for Kasper Schmeichel (571 minutes). Beaten. #AUS #DEN #DENAUS #WorldCup — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 21, 2018

However, the goal didn’t stop Schmeichel from playing well in the second half and denying Australia’s best scoring efforts, of which there were quite a few.

But neither team could score that winning goal, and both had to settle for a point apiece.

Key stats: 👉 #DEN extend their unbeaten record to 17 matches 👉 #AUS end a losing streak of four matches at the #WorldCup#DENAUS pic.twitter.com/0qjnyXhLlb — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 21, 2018

Man of the Match: Eriksen’s classy goal won fans’ favor and helped him claim the MOTM honor.

Next up: Denmark will play France, and Peru will face Australia at 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday.