World Cup Scores, Highlights: Denmark, Australia Draw, Stay Alive In Group C

10 a.m. ET, Denmark 1, Australia (Final): At first the Socceroos seemed afraid, then the Danish Dynamite became petrified, but in the end they both survived.
Denmark and Australia played to a 1-1 draw on Thursday in their second Group C game. Australia’s Mile Jedinak scored from the penalty spot to cancel out the goal Christian Eriksen had scored earlier in the first half. Denmark remains atop Group C on the result, which also preserved Australia’s hopes of reaching the Round of 16 heading into the final game of pool play.
Eriksen signaled his enduring importance to Denmark when he put his team in front just seven minutes into the game.
After starting brightly, Denmark lost attacking thrust and squandered a few chances as the first half progressed. Meanwhile, Australia capitalized on its opponent’s leniency by growing into the game.
Then the Aussies pressured Denmark into a game-changing mistake in the 36th minute, as Yussuf Yurary Poulsen committed a handball inside his own penalty area. In typical World Cup 2018 fashion, the referee used video assistant referee to make the pivotal call.
Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel did his best to psych out Australia’s Mile Jedinak, but the Socceroos’ captain kept his nerve and calmly dispatched the penalty because that’s what he does at World Cups.
Schmeichel’s impressive shutout streak ended on Jedinak’s goal.
However, the goal didn’t stop Schmeichel from playing well in the second half and denying Australia’s best scoring efforts, of which there were quite a few.
But neither team could score that winning goal, and both had to settle for a point apiece.
Man of the Match: Eriksen’s classy goal won fans’ favor and helped him claim the MOTM honor.
Next up: Denmark will play France, and Peru will face Australia at 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday.
