World Cup Scores, Highlights: England Dismantles Panama In 6-1 Victory

Saturday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup action features three games: England vs. Panama, Japan vs. Senegal and Poland vs. Colombia. Check below for game reports, highlights and other key facts from World Cup 2018 Day 10.
10 a.m. ET: England 6, Panama 1
For the first time since 2010, England is in the Round of 16.
Led by Harry Kane’s three goals, the Three Lions dominated Panama on Sunday in a 6-1 victory at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. With the result, Belgium also advanced to the knockout round, although the top qualifier from Group G is yet to be determined.
Panama and Tunisia officially are eliminated.
England also got two goals from John Stones, and held a commanding 5-0 lead at halftime. Panama did have the signature moment of the second half, however, as Felipe Baloy scored the first World Cup goal in Canal Men history.
Here are the goals:
And here’s Panama’s historic goal:
Obviously a tough result for Panama, but a great moment for the team and country nonetheless.
With his dominant performance, Kane now stands alone on top of the scoring leaderboard.
We have a feeling the leadeboard will experience immense shuffling throughout the tournament.
Man of the Match: Kane, who recorded the second hat trick of the 2018 World Cup.
Next up: Both teams will return to the field Thursday. England will play Belgium in a game that will decide which team wins the group, While Panama will take on Tunisia.
