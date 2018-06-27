World Cup Scores, Highlights: Germany Eliminated, Mexico Advances Despite Loss

Wednesday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup action features four games: Mexico vs. Sweden and South Korea vs. Germany in the final Group F games and Serbia vs. Brazil and Switzerland vs. Costa Rica in the Group E finales. Check below for game reports, highlights and other key facts from World Cup 2018 Day 14.
Noon ET, South Korea 2, Germany 0 (Final):
Germany’s long, impressive run of advancing to the FIFA World Cup knockout rounds ended Wednesday with a shocking 2-0 loss to South Korea to conclude Group F play.
The Germans’ streak went back to 1938, and now the defending world champions must go home after finishing last (!) in Group F. Germany also is the fourth defending champ in the last five World Cup tournaments to not reach the knockout stage.
The teams had plenty of quality scoring chances, but it took until stoppage time in the second half for someone to break through. That’s when Kim Young-Gwon capitalized for South Korea two minutes into stoppage time.
Son Heung-Min put the nail in Germany’s coffin with another goal six minutes into stoppage time, capping an incredible 2-0 win for South Korea.
Man of the Match:
South Korean goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-Woo played a spectacular game and finished with six saves, a few of which were extraordinary.
Next Up
South Korea and Germany both failed to qualify for the Round of 16.
Noon ET, Mexico 0, Sweden 3 (Final):
El Tri is down but not out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Mexico fell 3-0 to Sweden on Wednesday in their final World Cup Group F game. The result lifts Sweden above Mexico into first place in the Group F standings, while Mexico dropped from first to second place. The teams advance to the Round of 16 because South Korea defeated Germany in the other Group F game.
The referee showed Mexico left back Jesus Gallardo a record-setting yellow card after just 15 seconds, and it was a sign of looming trouble.
Sweden outplayed Mexico thoroughly in the first half but failed to create many meaningful scoring opportunities. The referee used video replay in the 30th minute to determine Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez didn’t commit a handball inside his own penalty area, denying Sweden’s best opportunity in the period.
Mexico’s good fortune expired in the 50th minute when Viktor Claesson’s scuffed shot fell kindly to Ludwig Augustinsson, who scored on his first World Cup shot, per Opta.
Andreas Granqvist doubled Sweden’s lead from the penalty spot 12 minutes later.
Mexico defender Edson Alvarez compounded Mexico’s misery in the 74th minute with this record-setting own goal.
The scoreline lifted Sweden over Mexico on goal differential and pushed Mexico toward elimination. But South Korea did El Tri the biggest of favors by defeating Germany.
Meanwhile, Sweden can celebrate one of its greatest-ever World Cup wins forcefully.
Man of the Match: Augustinsson scored the winning goal and helped shut down the right side of Mexico’s attack with his defensive nous.
Next up: Mexico will face a still-to-be-determined opponent at 10 a.m. ET on Monday in the Round of 16. Sweden will play a yet-to-be-determined opponent at 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday in the Round of 16.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP