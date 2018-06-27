World Cup Scores, Highlights: Germany Eliminated, Mexico Advances Despite Loss

Photo via Tim Groothuis/USA TODAY Sports Images

Wednesday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup action features four games: Mexico vs. Sweden and South Korea vs. Germany in the final Group F games and Serbia vs. Brazil and Switzerland vs. Costa Rica in the Group E finales. Check below for game reports, highlights and other key facts from World Cup 2018 Day 14.

Noon ET, South Korea 2, Germany 0 (Final):

Germany’s long, impressive run of advancing to the FIFA World Cup knockout rounds ended Wednesday with a shocking 2-0 loss to South Korea to conclude Group F play.

Confirmation #SWE and #MEX progress to Round of 16.

How many of you predicted this table at start of the #WorldCup? pic.twitter.com/lfAmgW4pZ0 — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 27, 2018

The Germans’ streak went back to 1938, and now the defending world champions must go home after finishing last (!) in Group F. Germany also is the fourth defending champ in the last five World Cup tournaments to not reach the knockout stage.

#GER are eliminated in the first group stage for the first time. In 1938, they lost in the first round (L16) — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) June 27, 2018

Italy (1950, 2010)

Brazil (1966)

France (2002)

Spain (2014)

GERMANY (2018) #WorldCup

holders who are were eliminated in the (first) group stage when defending the trophy. — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) June 27, 2018

The teams had plenty of quality scoring chances, but it took until stoppage time in the second half for someone to break through. That’s when Kim Young-Gwon capitalized for South Korea two minutes into stoppage time.

Son Heung-Min put the nail in Germany’s coffin with another goal six minutes into stoppage time, capping an incredible 2-0 win for South Korea.

Germany had a glimmer of hope… then South Korea scored twice in stoppage time. 🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/3lFHRXsDuc — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 27, 2018

#KOR are the first AFC team to beat the reigning World Cup holders in any official match. — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) June 27, 2018

Man of the Match:

South Korean goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-Woo played a spectacular game and finished with six saves, a few of which were extraordinary.

Next Up

South Korea and Germany both failed to qualify for the Round of 16.

Noon ET, Mexico 0, Sweden 3 (Final):

El Tri is down but not out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Mexico fell 3-0 to Sweden on Wednesday in their final World Cup Group F game. The result lifts Sweden above Mexico into first place in the Group F standings, while Mexico dropped from first to second place. The teams advance to the Round of 16 because South Korea defeated Germany in the other Group F game.

The referee showed Mexico left back Jesus Gallardo a record-setting yellow card after just 15 seconds, and it was a sign of looming trouble.

00:15 – Jesus Gallardo's yellow card after 15 seconds is the fastest shown in World Cup history. Rapid. #MEX #WorldCup — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 27, 2018

Sweden outplayed Mexico thoroughly in the first half but failed to create many meaningful scoring opportunities. The referee used video replay in the 30th minute to determine Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez didn’t commit a handball inside his own penalty area, denying Sweden’s best opportunity in the period.

Should this have been a penalty on Chicharito? pic.twitter.com/dB1dwvj7rH — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 27, 2018

Mexico’s good fortune expired in the 50th minute when Viktor Claesson’s scuffed shot fell kindly to Ludwig Augustinsson, who scored on his first World Cup shot, per Opta.

Sweden take the lead on Mexico! Augustinsson puts it away at the back post to make it 1-0 for the Swedes. pic.twitter.com/4NMRr6hbeN — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 27, 2018

Andreas Granqvist doubled Sweden’s lead from the penalty spot 12 minutes later.

Sweden take a 2-0 lead on Mexico thanks to a penalty from Granqvist! pic.twitter.com/RazgQADDlz — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 27, 2018

Mexico defender Edson Alvarez compounded Mexico’s misery in the 74th minute with this record-setting own goal.

ANOTHER own goal! Sweden go up 3-0! pic.twitter.com/4nGGxZUJr5 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 27, 2018

There have been 7 own goals at the #WorldCup in Russia, a new record (6 in 1998).#MEX at 5 own goals is most of any team. — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) June 27, 2018

The scoreline lifted Sweden over Mexico on goal differential and pushed Mexico toward elimination. But South Korea did El Tri the biggest of favors by defeating Germany.

Meanwhile, Sweden can celebrate one of its greatest-ever World Cup wins forcefully.

Only one stat matters for #SWE and #MEX, though… They are both through to the knock-outs!#MEXSWE pic.twitter.com/uyg8DBMdO5 — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 27, 2018

#SWE score three goals in a #WorldCup match for the first time since a 4-0 win against Bulgaria in the third-place decider in 1994. — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) June 27, 2018

Man of the Match: Augustinsson scored the winning goal and helped shut down the right side of Mexico’s attack with his defensive nous.

Next up: Mexico will face a still-to-be-determined opponent at 10 a.m. ET on Monday in the Round of 16. Sweden will play a yet-to-be-determined opponent at 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday in the Round of 16.