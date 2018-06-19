World Cup Scores, Highlights: Japan Nets Upset Win Vs. Colombia

10:30 a.m. ET: Wednesday’s action in the 2018 FIFA World Cup started with a jolt.

Japan defeated Colombia 2-1 in Saransk, Russia, in the Group H opener. The Samurai Blue assumes top spot in the group with the shock win, and Colombia’s loss roots Los Cafeteros to the bottom.

Colombia fielded a weakened lineup, as 2014 World Cup hero James Rodriguez started on the bench and was limited just 30 minutes of action due to a recent calf injury.

The game’s pivotal moment came in the third minute, when Carlos Sanchez blocked a shot with his hand, conceded a penalty kick and was shown a red card. If you reckon Sanchez’s dismissal happened in a flash, there’s good reason.

02:56 – Carlos Sanchez's red card after two minutes and 56 seconds is the second fastest shown in World Cup history, after Jose Alberto Batista for Uruguay vs Scotland in 1986 (54 seconds). Handed. #COL #COLJPN #WorldCup — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 19, 2018

Shinji Kagawa then gave Japan a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute.

Kagawa slots home the penalty to give Japan the early lead after Carlos Sanchez's handball in the box! pic.twitter.com/Y9HXuLvGOV — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 19, 2018

Japan seized the initiative but couldn’t extend its lead. It’s counter-attacking strategy created a few goal-scoring chances but the Samurai Blue lacked cutting edge in the final third.

Colombia capitalized on Japan’s leniency by tying the score in the 39th minute on playmaker Juan Quintero’s inventive free kick.

Cheeky free kick from Quintero! The Colombian hits it under the wall and sneaks it into the near post to equalize vs Japan. pic.twitter.com/Q3qm22FYs0 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 19, 2018

Japan outplayed Colombia in the second half and deservedly re-took the lead in the 73rd minute when Yuya Osako headed home a corner kick.

Japan re-takes the lead thanks to a header from Osako! pic.twitter.com/y9HnWhl7iI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 19, 2018

Japan held off Colombia to confirm its upset win and become the first Asian nation to beat a South American opponent in 18 World Cup games, per Opta.

Key stats from #COLJPN: 👉 The first #WorldCup victory for a team from @theafcdotcom against a South American nation 👉 Yuyo Osaka's goal was the eighth headed goal at the 2018 FIFA #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/qLTFkwsiJM — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 19, 2018

Man of the match: Japan striker Yuya Osako scored the game-winner and provided a constant threat to Colombia throughout the

Next up: Japan will take on Senegal at 11 a.m. ET, and Colombia will face Poland at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday in the second of three Group H games.

Thumbnail photo via Erich Schlegel/USA TODAY Sports Images