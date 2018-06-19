World Cup Scores, Highlights: Japan Nets Upset Win Vs. Colombia

10:30 a.m. ET: Wednesday’s action in the 2018 FIFA World Cup started with a jolt.
Japan defeated Colombia 2-1 in Saransk, Russia, in the Group H opener. The Samurai Blue assumes top spot in the group with the shock win, and Colombia’s loss roots Los Cafeteros to the bottom.
Colombia fielded a weakened lineup, as 2014 World Cup hero James Rodriguez started on the bench and was limited just 30 minutes of action due to a recent calf injury.
The game’s pivotal moment came in the third minute, when Carlos Sanchez blocked a shot with his hand, conceded a penalty kick and was shown a red card. If you reckon Sanchez’s dismissal happened in a flash, there’s good reason.
Shinji Kagawa then gave Japan a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute.
Japan seized the initiative but couldn’t extend its lead. It’s counter-attacking strategy created a few goal-scoring chances but the Samurai Blue lacked cutting edge in the final third.
Colombia capitalized on Japan’s leniency by tying the score in the 39th minute on playmaker Juan Quintero’s inventive free kick.
Japan outplayed Colombia in the second half and deservedly re-took the lead in the 73rd minute when Yuya Osako headed home a corner kick.
Japan held off Colombia to confirm its upset win and become the first Asian nation to beat a South American opponent in 18 World Cup games, per Opta.
Man of the match: Japan striker Yuya Osako scored the game-winner and provided a constant threat to Colombia throughout the
Next up: Japan will take on Senegal at 11 a.m. ET, and Colombia will face Poland at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday in the second of three Group H games.
Thumbnail photo via Erich Schlegel/USA TODAY Sports Images
