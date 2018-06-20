World Cup Scores, Highlights: Portugal Wins On Cristiano Ronaldo’s Record Goal

10:45 a.m. ET: Cristiano Ronaldo is at it again.
The soccer superstar scored the winning goal Wednesday in Portugal’s 1-0 win over Morocco in their 2018 FIFA World Cup Group B game. Having increased its point tally to four with the win, Portugal is on course to advance to the round of 16. Morocco officially is eliminated from World Cup 2018 contention with its second loss in as many games.
As the internet was arguing over whether Ronaldo’s facial hair is some kind of statement, the reigning Ballon d’Or winner quickly put Portugal in front in just the fourth minute of the contest.
The goal was Ronaldo’s 85th career strike for Portugal, setting the record as the highest-scoring European player in men’s international soccer history. Hungarian legend Ferenc Puskas’ previously held the record for 66 years. Let that sink in for a minute.
Morocco made fools of those expecting an easy victory for Portugal. The North Africans out-possessed, out-passed and out-shot the European champions over the course of the course of the game.
But luck simply wasn’t on Morocco’s side, and Portugal goalkeeper was on his game, making incredible saves like this.
Man of the match: Who else could it be but Ronaldo? He now has four goals at World Cup 2018 in just two games.
Next up: Morocco will play Spain, and Portugal will face Iran at 2 p.m. ET on Monday.
Thumbnail photo via Tim Groothuis/USA TODAY Sports Images
