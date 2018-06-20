World Cup Scores, Highlights: Portugal Wins On Cristiano Ronaldo’s Record Goal

10:45 a.m. ET: Cristiano Ronaldo is at it again.

The soccer superstar scored the winning goal Wednesday in Portugal’s 1-0 win over Morocco in their 2018 FIFA World Cup Group B game. Having increased its point tally to four with the win, Portugal is on course to advance to the round of 16. Morocco officially is eliminated from World Cup 2018 contention with its second loss in as many games.

1 – Morocco 🇲🇦 is the first team eliminated from the World Cup 2018. Exit.#WorldCup #PORMAR — OptaJean (@OptaJean) June 20, 2018

As the internet was arguing over whether Ronaldo’s facial hair is some kind of statement, the reigning Ballon d’Or winner quickly put Portugal in front in just the fourth minute of the contest.

Cristiano Ronaldo does it again! He heads home the corner to put Portugal up 1-0 early against Morocco. pic.twitter.com/FDoyvInvt4 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 20, 2018

The goal was Ronaldo’s 85th career strike for Portugal, setting the record as the highest-scoring European player in men’s international soccer history. Hungarian legend Ferenc Puskas’ previously held the record for 66 years. Let that sink in for a minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo is now the second-highest scorer in the history of men's international football. 1- 🇮🇷 Ali Daei (109 goals, 149 caps)

2- 🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo (85 goals, 152 caps)

3- 🇭🇺 Ferenc Puskás (84 goals, 89 caps)

4- 🇯🇵 Kunishige Kamamoto (80 goals, 84 caps) pic.twitter.com/uQ5g8v3GiT — CNN Sport (@cnnsport) June 20, 2018

Morocco made fools of those expecting an easy victory for Portugal. The North Africans out-possessed, out-passed and out-shot the European champions over the course of the course of the game.

Key stats: 👉 #MAR are the first team to be eliminated from the 2018 FIFA #WorldCup 👉 26 of the 43 World Cup goals have now come from a set-piece situation: 60% (8 penalty, 7 corner, 10 free-kick, 1 throw in)#PORMAR pic.twitter.com/MGRirp9xnf — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 20, 2018

But luck simply wasn’t on Morocco’s side, and Portugal goalkeeper was on his game, making incredible saves like this.

Man of the match: Who else could it be but Ronaldo? He now has four goals at World Cup 2018 in just two games.

Next up: Morocco will play Spain, and Portugal will face Iran at 2 p.m. ET on Monday.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Groothuis/USA TODAY Sports Images