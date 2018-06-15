World Series Odds: Yankees Now Hold Lead Over Astros, Red Sox

Photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images

It remains a tight, three-way race atop the World Series odds with the New York Yankees edging out the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros as +500 favorites in MLB futures betting at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Since opening the season on a middling 9-9 run, the Yankees have come to life, recording consecutive losses on just two occasions during a 35-9 tear. But despite their recent strong play, New York remains in a pitched battle with Boston in the race for top spot in the American League East going into Friday night’s matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium.

As expected, the Yankees have built their success on solid offense. The club leads the majors with 108 home runs, and sits third in total runs scored, trailing only Boston and Houston. New York also has amassed a major league-leading 24-10 record on home turf, and has not lost a series at Yankee Stadium since dropping two of three to the Baltimore Orioles in early April.

A struggle to maintain control of the top spot in the AL West has contributed to the Astros’ fall from the top of the World Series odds, where they now trail New York at +525. Inconsistent play, including a 3-7 run in late May, opened the door for the Seattle Mariners to take over the divisional lead, and the two squads remain neck-and-neck in the AL West standings despite a recent turnaround by the Astros, who ride an eight-game win streak into the weekend.

The Red Sox have watched the Yankees pass them on the World Series odds despite holding steady at +600. Boston also finds itself looking up at New York on the odds to win the AL East, where the Sox are pegged at +105 back of the Yankees at -200, despite sitting atop the division for most of the season so far.

The Chicago Cubs have maintained resilience on the World Series odds despite continuing to trail Milwaukee in the National League Central, holding steady at +750, while the Washington Nationals round out the front of the pack at +800.

The Mariners’ recent strong play, which includes series sweeps of the Los Angeles Angels, Rays and Minnesota Twins, has rocketed them to +1600, well ahead of the +5000 odds they sported in early May.

The Brewers also have been on the move, vaulting from +2500 to +1600, joining the Atlanta Braves, who have emerged as surprise contenders in the NL East after winning just 72 games in 2017.