Would Kyrie Irving Be Open To Reuniting With LeBron James? Celtics Star Responds

Kyrie Irving is the face of the Boston Celtics, but that would change if his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate LeBron James joined him in Beantown.

James is able to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, and the Celtics are among several teams rumored to be a possible destination for him if he chooses to leave Cleveland for the second time.

Irving’s trade to the Celtics from the Cavs last August put his relationship with James under the microscope. There were reports that Irving didn’t want to play with James anymore, and that it was a reason he asked for a trade.

Irving was asked if he’d be open to reuniting with James during a media availability Tuesday, and he didn’t rule anything out.

“In this business, I’ve experienced it all and I’ve seen a lot, so we’ll see what management decides,” Irving said, per ESPN’s Chris Forsberg.

Forsberg added that Irving “has not had any discussions about LeBron with management.”

It certainly would be interesting to see James and Irving reunite in Boston, but Celtics fans shouldn’t bet on it happening. Right now, the Los Angeles Lakers are the favorites to land James, according to oddsmakers.

