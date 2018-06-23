Xander Bogaerts Injury: Alex Cora Gives Encouraging Update On Red Sox Star

Photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox appear to have dodged a major bullet.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts exited Friday’s 14-10 win over the Seattle Mariners with a left index finger strain. The injury occurred as Bogaerts was stealing second base in the bottom of the sixth inning at Fenway Park.

After the game, manager Alex Cora offered an encouraging update on the 25-year-old.

“How’s Xander? He’s day to day,” Cora said, via MLB.com’s Ian Browne. “We’ll see. (We’ll) probably stay away from him tomorrow. We were looking for an off-day, and it just came up now. Hopefully he’ll be ready to play on Sunday.”

While it’s good news that Bogaerts could play as soon as Sunday, expect Boston to be extra cautious with one of its most important players.

Through 60 games this season, the Aruba native is hitting .279 with 12 homers, 19 doubles and 44 RBIs.