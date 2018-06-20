Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox ‘Enjoyed’ World Cup-Themed Road Trip

World Cup fever has hit most of the globe and the Boston Red Sox were not exempt.

Manager Alex Cora has been orchestrating themed road trips for most of the season, and the World Cup was the theme for the Sox’s current 10-game get away.

While most players elected to wear jerseys of their favorite national teams, some members of the bullpen elected to dress as referees after leaving Seattle on Sunday.

Eduardo Rodriguez, Xander Bogaerts and referee Matt Barnes discussed the World Cup-themed trip with NESN’s Guerin Austin prior to Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Twins.

To hear from the players, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports