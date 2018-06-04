Xfinity X1 Report: Clay Matthews Gets Hit In Face At Softball Game

Clay Matthews participated in the Green Bay Packers’ annual charity softball game over the weekend as the pitcher. Matthews took a line drive right to the face and had to leave the game with a bloody nose. He later posted a tweet stating that he will need surgery once the swelling goes down but he is not expected to miss any off-season activities.

To find out more, watch the video above in this week’s Xfinity X1 Report.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Page/USA TODAY Sports Images