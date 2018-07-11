Here Are 11 Under-The-Radar Patriots To Watch In Training Camp Practices

Photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images

Football pretty much vanished for five weeks. Did you miss it?

Doesn’t really matter. Football, New England Patriots football to be exact, will be back very soon in the form of training camp, which begins Thursday, whether you like it or not. Players report to Patriots camp Wednesday but begin practicing Thursday morning at 9:15 a.m. ET. Set your alarm and get there early.

Whether you attend one of the free sessions in the shadows of Gillette Stadium or just plan to follow along here on NESN.com, here are 11 under-the-radar players to watch:

WRs Braxton Berrios and Riley McCarron

These players, understandably, will be linked all summer. They’re both undersized slot-type receivers who likely are competing for just one spot on the 53-man roster. They also both return punts. They’re like Wes Welker III and Danny Amendola IV.

Berrios, a 2018 sixth-round pick, and McCarron, a 2017 undrafted free agent, are under-the-radar for now, but they might not be for long. The Miami Dolphins signed away Amendola, a former Patriots slot receiver, and Julian Edelman is out the first four weeks of the season with a suspension. Either Berrios or McCarron needs to step up this summer with just a month and a half to earn quarterback Tom Brady’s trust.

TE Jacob Hollister

Jacob is the lone Hollister twin remaining after his brother Cody was waived/injured Monday. This Hollister had a monster spring and could see a bigger role on offense with so many offensive weapons from 2017, including Brandin Cooks, gone.

TE Will Tye

Tye, a former starter with the New York Giants, might be the most well-known name on his list. But as a player who spent most of the 2017 season on the Patriots’ practice squad, he’s still under-the-radar.

He could finish camp as the Patriots’ No. 2 tight end, or he might not make the roster at all. That’s how wide open the Patriots’ tight end depth competition is this summer.

DT Adam Butler

Butler was a NESN.com favorite in training camp last summer then made the 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent. If he can take a second-year leap in 2018, then he could find a bigger role as an interior pass-rushing threat come September. He’ll be fun to watch during 1-on-1 drills when the pads come on.

DE Keionta Davis

You’ll only know this name if you’re a true diehard Patriots fan. The Patriots signed Davis last summer, but he spent all of 2017 on the non-football injury list because of a bulging disc in his neck.

Without the neck injury, it’s likely Davis would have been drafted last spring. So, if he’s healthy now, then the Patriots kind of got a free draftable player to compete for a role this year.

LB Harvey Langi

Langi missed most of the 2017 season after suffering serious injuries in a car accident. Now he’s back and competing for a starting spot on defense.

CB Keion Crossen

Crossen had a standout spring session in front of the media then retreated to a side field where he was limited with an undisclosed injury throughout the rest of OTAs and minicamp. If the 2018 seventh-round pick can pick up where he left off while healthy, then he could wind up being a surprise addition to the 53-man roster.

CB J.C. Jackson

Jackson received an uptick in reps, including many with the first-team defense, after Crossen suffered his undisclosed injury. It will be interesting to see if he sticks across from Stephon Gilmore on the first-team defense with Crossen and Jason McCourty expected back in the mix.

SS Damarius Travis

Patriots fans really don’t want Jordan Richards to make the 2018 squad. Travis and recent signee Eddie Pleasant are the only depth safeties pushing Richards for a spot.

P Corey Bojorquez

Bojoquez, an undrafted rookie, is battling with sixth-year vet Ryan Allen for the Patriots’ punting job. Bojorquez seems to have a big leg. But does he have the accuracy to match? We’ll see.