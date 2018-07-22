2018 British Open Leaderboard Live Tracker: Tiger Woods Making Final Round Push

Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland is playing host to the final round of the 2018 British Open, where Tiger Woods is making a strong push toward the 15th major championship win of his career.

Woods’ last major triumph happened 10 years ago at the U.S. Open. He last won the Open Championship in 2006 — his third British Open victory.

Woods entered Sunday’s final round four shots behind the leaders at 9-under-par. Those leaders were Jordan Spieth, Kevin Kisner and Xander Schauffele.

Follow this article for live leaderboard updates and highlights from the 2018 British Open.

T1. Francesco Molinari: -7 (-1 today) thru 14

T2. Jordan Spieth: -6 (+3 today) thru 11

T2. Kevin Chappell: -6 (+1 today) thru 13

T2. Xander Schauffele: -6 (+3 today) thru 12

T2. Rory McIlroy: -6 (-1 today) thru 16

T2. Justin Rose: -6 (-2 today) finished

T7. Kevin Kisner: -5 (+4 today) thru 12

T7. Eddie Pepperell: -5 (-4 today) finished

T7. Tiger Woods: -5 (E today) thru 14

T10. Tony Finau: -4 (E today) finished

T10. Matt Kuchar: -4 (+1 today) thru 16

12:45 p.m.: Tiger Woods birdies No. 14 to get within two of the lead.

12:15 p.m.: Rory McIlroy eagles No. 14 to claim a share of the lead.

12:01 p.m.: A double-bogey at No. 11 drops Tiger Woods into second place. Eleven golfers are within two strokes of the lead at the moment. We should have an exciting finish!

11:44 a.m.: Tiger Woods is putting on a clinic in how you escape bunkers. He’s also the sole leader at 7-under-par.

11:28 a.m.: Tiger Woods saves par on No. 9 despite hitting a bunker right in front of the green

11:25 a.m.: Jordan Spieth bogeyed the par-4 fifth hole and double-bogeyed the par-5 sixth hole to fall below Tiger Woods.

11:15 a.m. ET: Another birdie for Tiger Woods and he’s two back of the lead.

Thumbnail photo via Ian Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images