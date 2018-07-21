2018 British Open Live Stream: Watch Round 3 At Carnoustie Online

It’s time for moving day across the pond.

The 2018 British Open hits the weekend with a star-studded leaderboard vying to be “champion golfer of the year.” After 36 holes, Kevin Kisner and Zach Johnson lead the pack at 6-under-par, but they are being chased by a bevy of the game’s best players.

Englishman Tommy Fleetwood is one off the pace at 5-under, while Rory McIlroy sits two back with Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth within shouting distance at 3-under. Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson each will begin Saturday’s round six shots back after shooting even par over the first two days.

Here’s how you can watch Round 3 of the 2018 British Open:

When: Saturday, July 21, at 4:30 a.m. ET

Live Steam: NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Ian Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images