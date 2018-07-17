2018 MLB All-Star Game Live Stream: Watch Midsummer’s Classic Online

Photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images

Baseball’s best players will put on a show for fans everywhere Tuesday night when the American League takes on the National League in the 2018 MLB All-Star Game.

This year’s Midsummer’s Classic will be hosted by the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Chris Sale (Boston Red Sox) and Max Scherzer (Nationals) will be the starting pitchers for the AL and NL, respectively.

Homefield advantage in the World Series no longer is on the line, but this still should be a very exciting game.

Here’s how to watch the 2018 MLB All-Star Game online.

When: Tuesday, July 17 at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go