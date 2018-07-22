2018 NASCAR Live Stream: How To Watch New Hampshire Race Online, On TV

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is in the Granite State for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The race will mark the Cup Series’ only visit to the Magic Mile in the 2018 season, as NHMS no longer will host a playoff race. And as is always the case on short tracks, NASCAR fans can expect tight, competitive racing, with passing being at a premium.

Pole-sitter Kyle Busch is the favorite, which is understandable, as he has five wins this season and currently leads the Cup standings. But he’ll face stiff challenges from Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr., who sit second and third in the Cup standings, respectively.

So, who will hoist the victory lobster after the race? There’s only one way to find out.

Here’s how to watch the Foxwoods 301 online and on TV (weather permitting):

When: Sunday, July 22, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via USA TODAY NETWORK Images