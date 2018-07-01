2018 NBA Free Agency Live Tracker: Updates On Latest Signings, Rumors

UPDATE (8:50 a.m. ET): For what it’s worth: LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly are on speaking terms.

Cavs general manager Koby Altman spoke to both Rich Paul and LeBron James over the phone at 12:01 a.m., sources tell ESPN. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 1, 2018

ORIGINAL STORY: After an exhausting, rumor-filled lead-up, NBA free agency finally is upon us.

Players and teams could reach verbal agreements on contracts as of midnight Saturday. Paul George kicked things off by reportedly agreeing to re-sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the news has come in drovers in the hours since.

Of course, the basketball remains on edge as it awaits to learn where LeBron James will play next season. We’ll keep you updated on that, as well as any other signings, trades or rumors, throughout Sunday.

Here’s where we are so far:

Kevin Durant reportedly is staying in the Bay Area.

Kevin Durant has committed to a two-year, $61.5M deal to return to the Golden State Warriors, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2018

Rudy Gay reportedly is re-signing with the San Antonio Spurs.

Free agent forward Rudy Gay has committed on a one-year, $10 million deal to re-sign with the San Antonio Spurs, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2018

Nikola Jokic reportedly is headed for a huge payday.

Gifted young center Nikola Jokic is poised to accept a five-year, $148M maximum contract to stay with the Denver Nuggets shortly after midnight, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2018

DeAndre Jordan reportedly is taking his talents to Texas.

DeAndre Jordan and the Dallas Mavericks have verbally agreed on a one-year deal approaching the $24.1 million option with the Clippers for next season that Jordan relinquished Friday, according to league sources — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 1, 2018

The Houston Rockets reportedly have struck a deal with Chris Paul.

All-Star Chris Paul will sign a four-year, $160M max contract to stay with the Houston Rockets, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2018

Update on Derrick Rose, for those of you who still care:

Free agent Derrick Rose is finalizing a one-year deal to return to Minnesota, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2018

Perhaps those reports of DeMarcus Cousins being “very likely” to return to the New Orleans Pelicans were premature.

New Orleans Pelicans All-Star free agent center DeMarcus Cousins received calls from the Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers tonight once free agency began and is expected to have meetings scheduled with both teams soon, a source told ESPN's The Undefeated. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) July 1, 2018

Super sixth man Will Barton reportedly is staying in Denver.

Free agent guard Will Barton has committed to a four-year, $54 million re-sign with the Denver Nuggets, league sources tell Yahoo. Barton will also have a player option on Year 4. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2018

Aussie center Aron Baynes reportedly is re-signing with the Boston Celtics, for whom he was a great fit last season.

Sources: Aron Baynes also receives a player option on the second season in new contract to return to Boston. https://t.co/aIeg1m9Ghx — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2018

Trevor Ariza reportedly is moving further west.

Houston free agent Trevor Ariza has agreed to a one-year, $15M deal with the Phoenix Suns, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2018

Those are some of the biggest names, but there were many other players who reportedly agreed to deals overnight.

Here are some other noteworthy updates and rumblings:

The Timberwolves began free agency by informing star guard Jimmy Butler that they intend to offer him a maximum contract extension valued in the four-year, $110 million range as soon as he's eligible to sign the deal on July 9, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 1, 2018

Free agent guard Marco Belinelli has agreed to a two-year, $12M deal with the Spurs, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2018

Free agent forward Omri Casspi has agreed to a one-year deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2018

Free agent Gerald Green has agreed to a one-year, $2.4M deal to return to Houston, league source tells Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2018

Rockets front office will meet with restricted free agent center Clint Capela and his Wasserman Media Group agents on Sunday in Los Angeles, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2018

Free agent forward Ed Davis has agreed to a one-year, $4.4M deal with the Brooklyn Nets, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2018

Jazz unrestricted free agent big man Derrick Favors will meet with the Jazz on the first day of free agency on Sunday in his hometown of Atlanta but currently has no other meetings with any other NBA teams set up, a source told ESPN's The Undefeated. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) July 1, 2018

Ersan Ilyasova has agreed to a 3 year, $21M deal with Milwaukee, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2018

McDermott deal is fully guaranteed, per sources. https://t.co/8ZI3TpUtNj — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2018

Joe Harris has agreed to a two-year, $16M deal with Nets, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2018

Free agent guard Nik Stauskas has agreed to a deal with Portland, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2018

It’s worth noting that deals can’t be officially announced until noon July 6, so none of the aforementioned contracts are finalized.

And that’s a detail that shouldn’t be overlooked, given what transpired with Jordan and the Dallas Mavericks in 2015.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images