2018 NBA Free Agency Live Tracker: Updates On Latest Signings, Rumors

UPDATE (8:50 a.m. ET): For what it’s worth: LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly are on speaking terms.
ORIGINAL STORY: After an exhausting, rumor-filled lead-up, NBA free agency finally is upon us.
Players and teams could reach verbal agreements on contracts as of midnight Saturday. Paul George kicked things off by reportedly agreeing to re-sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the news has come in drovers in the hours since.
Of course, the basketball remains on edge as it awaits to learn where LeBron James will play next season. We’ll keep you updated on that, as well as any other signings, trades or rumors, throughout Sunday.
Here’s where we are so far:
Kevin Durant reportedly is staying in the Bay Area.
Rudy Gay reportedly is re-signing with the San Antonio Spurs.
Nikola Jokic reportedly is headed for a huge payday.
DeAndre Jordan reportedly is taking his talents to Texas.
The Houston Rockets reportedly have struck a deal with Chris Paul.
Update on Derrick Rose, for those of you who still care:
Perhaps those reports of DeMarcus Cousins being “very likely” to return to the New Orleans Pelicans were premature.
Super sixth man Will Barton reportedly is staying in Denver.
Aussie center Aron Baynes reportedly is re-signing with the Boston Celtics, for whom he was a great fit last season.
Trevor Ariza reportedly is moving further west.
Those are some of the biggest names, but there were many other players who reportedly agreed to deals overnight.
Here are some other noteworthy updates and rumblings:
It’s worth noting that deals can’t be officially announced until noon July 6, so none of the aforementioned contracts are finalized.
And that’s a detail that shouldn’t be overlooked, given what transpired with Jordan and the Dallas Mavericks in 2015.
