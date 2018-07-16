Aaron Boone Has Hilarious Comment About Red Sox’s First-Half Success

Photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Red Sox have had oodles of success this season, and teams around Major League Baseball are taking notice.

Boston set the Major League Baseball record for wins before the All-Star break, compiling a head-turning 68-30 record. And though they aren’t in the clear in the American League East — they lead the New York Yankees by 4.5 games — they have proven to be a tough customer on a daily basis.

That isn’t lost on Yankees manager Aaron Boone, who sees just how much success fellow rookie skipper Alex Cora is having with his squad.

Boone was asked before Sunday’s game if he keeps an eye on what the Sox are doing, and his smiling response got some laughter out of those interviewing him.

“I see that they win every day,” Boone said, via ESPN.

Valid.

“I don’t worry about it that much,” Boone then added. “At this point, I just kind of smile at it.”

Despite the Yankees playing second fiddle to the Sox most of the first half, the remainder of the season isn’t about to be a cakewalk for Boston. In fact, it is shaping up to be one of the most compelling races to the finish between these two teams in quite some time.

And that alone certainly must make Boone smile.