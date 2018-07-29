Alex Cora Comfortable With Red Sox’s Options To Pitch Seventh Inning

The Boston Red Sox are at a slight impasse with their late-inning relief situation.

Matt Barnes effectively has become the eighth inning arm for the foreseeable future after the downtick in success of Joe Kelly. As such, there is a bit of a void as to who will pitch the seventh inning on a routine basis.

Tyler Thornburg, Ryan Brasier and Heath Hembree all are among the candidates to fill that role. Alex Cora laid out the team’s outlook on their current seventh inning situation to NESN’s Tom Caron on Friday.

To hear what Cora had to say, check out the “Ultimate Red Sox Show” video above, presented by, Sam Adams – the Official Beer of Boston Red Sox.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports