Alex Cora Explains Why Red Sox Believe Nathan Eovaldi Can Help Them Down Stretch

The Boston Red Sox needed help in the starting rotation, and they got it Wednesday.

With Eduardo Rodriguez and Steven Wright still on the disabled list, the Red Sox made the move to trade for Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Nathan Eovaldi. Boston sent left-hander Jalen Beeks to Tampa Bay in return.

Eovaldi will make his Red Sox debut Sunday when he will take the hill against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park.

Manager Alex Cora gushed about Eovaldi prior to the Red Sox’s series finale with the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday at Camden Yards, praising the righty’s ability to pitch up in the zone with his high-90s fastball.

