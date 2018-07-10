Alex Cora Happy Eduardo Rodriguez Keeps Giving Red Sox Chances To Win

Eduardo Rodriguez turned in another solid start for the Boston Red Sox on Monday night.

The southpaw tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while striking out five in Boston’s 5-0 win over the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park. He now sits at 11-3 on the season.

After the game, Sox manager Alex Cora said he’s happy his starter consistently gives the team a chance to win.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images