Alex Cora Offers High Praise Of Phillies Ahead Of Series Vs. Red Sox

Everyone knew the Phillies were on the rise, but not many were expecting Philadelphia’s ascension to happen this quickly.

The Phils are way ahead of schedule, and it’s clear by now that their impressive 2018 campaign is no fluke. Philadelphia currently holds a 1 1/2-game lead atop the National League East standings with just over two months of the regular season remaining.

Prior to Monday’s series opener at Fenway Park, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora praised the Phillies and broke down what’s made them so good.

