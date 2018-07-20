Alex Cora, Red Sox Excited For Drew Pomeranz To Return To Starting Rotation

The Boston Red Sox’s starting rotation has taken a beating lately, with Eduardo Rodrguez, Steven Wright and Drew Pomeranz each landing on the disabled list for various reasons.

Boston has been able to continue to dominate despite the injuries, though, and they will welcome Pomeranz back to the rotation next week.

Manage Alex Cora announced prior to Friday’s game against the Detroit Tigers that the left-hander threw a bullpen earlier in the day and is ready to go. Pomeranz will make his next start Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles.

Cora is excited to get Pomeranz, who went 17-6 last season, back in the fold as the second half gets underway.

To hear from Cora, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images