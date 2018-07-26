Alex Cora Takes Subtle Dig At Buck Showalter, Orioles Over Handling Of Rain Out

Photo via Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox were a little irked about their recent rain-soaked series with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

The three-game series saw three rain delays in the first two games, and Wednesday’s series finale was postponed, but only after the Red Sox took an early 5-0 lead. It was well known that a deluge was expected Wednesday, leading members of the Red Sox, including manager Alex Cora, to become incensed that the game was even started in the first place.

With the Sox back in Boston on Thursday to begin a four-game set with the Minnesota Twins, Cora was asked to rehash his feelings about how the Orioles — who made the decision to start Wednesday’s game — handled the situation. And it doesn’t appear he’s going to take the water-under-the-bridge mentality.

“We were nice with them, huh? On Marathon (Monday), we canceled it on Sunday,” Cora said, via NBC Sports Boston’s Evan Drellich.

Cora is referring to the Sox’s decision to cancel the April 16 game against the Orioles a day early since the forecast called for rain all day. The Sox manager did note he didn’t believe there was any gamesmanship behind the Orioles’ decision to start Wednesday’s game, but it certainly seems like that was a little dig at manager Buck Showalter.

Showalter, who apparently had no idea the Sox were upset, responded to their grievance Thursday.

“At least it wasn’t sleeting the whole game,” Showalter said, via MASN’s Roch Kubatko.

Despite the Orioles being 43 games below .500 this season, it doesn’t appear their rivalry with the Red Sox will simmer down as summer turns to fall.