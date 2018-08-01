Alex Cora Tips Cap To Phillies’ Pitching For Stymying Red Sox’s Bats

The Boston Red Sox’s high-powered offense was nowhere to be found in their two-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies.

While the Red Sox managed to split the set with the Phillies, Boston only managed to register three runs and 13 hits combined over the two games, including Tuesday’s 3-1 loss at Fenway Park.

After the series finale, Sox manager Alex Cora gave credit to Philadelphia’s pitchers and explained how they managed to cool down his team’s bats.

To hear what Cora had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings” presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports