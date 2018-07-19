Alisson Becker Joins Liverpool From Roma In Reported Record Transfer

Liverpool FC has completed the signing of goalkeeper Alisson Becker from AS Roma.

The 25-year-old signed a long-term contract with the Reds after undergoing a physical examination and completing the formalities of his switch at Melwood on Thursday.

“I’m really happy, it’s a dream come true to wear such a prestigious shirt for a club of this size that is used to always winning,” the Brazil international told Liverpoolfc.com upon putting pen to paper. “In terms of my life and my career, it’s a huge step for me being part of this club and this family.

“You can be certain that I’ll give my all.”

