Andrew Benintendi Continues Hot Streak As All-Star Final Vote Result Nears

With voting for the Major League Baseball All-Star Game final vote concluding at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Andrew Benintendi gave fans one last reminder for why he should take part in this year’s Mid-Summer Classic.

Benintendi shined in the Boston Red Sox’s 8-4 win over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday at Fenway Park, going 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. The 24-year-old’s latest performance added to his already red-hot July, in which he’s hitting .424 with 11 runs scored, five doubles and one home run.

After Boston’s eighth straight win, Benintendi caught up with NESN’s Jahmai Webster to talk about how he’s feeling at the plate, as well as his mindset ahead of the final vote announcement. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports