Angels’ Shohei Ohtani’s Elbow Improving, Cleared To Pitch

Photo via Jayne Kamin/Oncea-USA TODAY Sports Images

Shohei Ohtani will resume pitching activities.

The Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom was placed on the disabled list June 8 with a Grade 2 sprain in his ulnar collateral ligament. While many feared he’d need Tommy John surgery, the 24-year-old was activated July 4, but only would be used as a hitter.

The announced Thursday that after a visit with his doctor showed more improvement in the damaged ligament, Ohtani learned the good news.

MEDICAL UPDATE on Shohei Ohtani: pic.twitter.com/mHQPcVzYNH — Angels (@Angels) July 19, 2018

Before landing on the DL, Ohtani was 4-1 for Los Angeles with a 3.10 ERA and 61 strikeouts. While there’s no word on when he will begin his throwing program or if the team will continue to use him as a pitcher, it’s certainly a step in the right direction for the team and player.