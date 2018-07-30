Antonio Brown Pitches Free-Agent Wideout Dez Bryant To Join Steelers

Dez Bryant still is in search of a new NFL home.

But if one superstar wide receiver had it his way, that wouldn’t be the case.

Steelers wideout Antonio Brown reached out to Bryant via Twitter on Sunday to pitch the former Dallas Cowboy to make his way to Pittsburgh.

Come play with me @DezBryant let’s get the chip……….Eat Greedy……Big plates……. — Antonio Brown (@AB84) July 29, 2018

Given Bryan still is able to play at a high level, his addition to the Steelers’ offense would make it even more frightening than it already is with the likes of Brown, Le’Veon Bell and the up-and-coming JuJu Smith-Schuster.

It’s uncertain whether Pittsburgh actually has interest in Bryant, but it’s clear another AFC North team does. Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey has considered the idea of trying to add the three-time Pro Bowl selection, and the interest just might be mutual.

