Aroldis Chapman Booed Off Mound At Yankee Stadium After Horrid Outing

In his first appearance since the conclusion of the All-Star break, Aroldis Chapman made sure to remind Yankees fans why he was selected to the Midsummer Classic.
The New York closer had an absolute meltdown at Yankee Stadium, which resulted in him getting booed off the mound and manager Aaron Boone needing Chasen Shreve to come in to close out the game against the New York Mets.
So just how bad was Chapman?
Yikes!
You can watch the dumpster fire that was Chapman’s outing take place pitch-by-pitch here.
In Chapman’s 19 pitches not a single one touched 100 mph, but the Yankees did ultimately win 7-6 after Shreve did what Chapman couldn’t.
