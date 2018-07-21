Aroldis Chapman Booed Off Mound At Yankee Stadium After Horrid Outing

Photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images

In his first appearance since the conclusion of the All-Star break, Aroldis Chapman made sure to remind Yankees fans why he was selected to the Midsummer Classic.

The New York closer had an absolute meltdown at Yankee Stadium, which resulted in him getting booed off the mound and manager Aaron Boone needing Chasen Shreve to come in to close out the game against the New York Mets.

So just how bad was Chapman?

Aroldis Chapman threw 19 pitches and in that span he: • Threw 16 balls

• Had only 3 strikes

• Had 3 walks

• Had 1 hit by pitch

• Allowed an infield single

• Had a stretch of 11 straight balls He was then pulled from the game without recording a single out. pic.twitter.com/qbKFpyOoo7 — Sporting News (@sportingnews) July 21, 2018

Aroldis Chapman booed off mound at Yankee Stadium after throwing 11 straight balls https://t.co/7bl7GZO0Mj pic.twitter.com/waFB5lqBXx — Sporting News MLB (@sn_mlb) July 21, 2018

Yikes!

You can watch the dumpster fire that was Chapman’s outing take place pitch-by-pitch here.

In Chapman’s 19 pitches not a single one touched 100 mph, but the Yankees did ultimately win 7-6 after Shreve did what Chapman couldn’t.