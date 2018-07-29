Baseball Hall Of Fame Live Stream: Watch 2018 Induction Ceremony Online

Photo via Eric Seals/Detroit Free Press via USA TODAY NETWORK Images

Six players will achieve baseball immortality Sunday afternoon in Cooperstown, N.Y.

Major League Baseball fans from around the world will descend upon the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum for 2018 induction ceremony. This year’s class features two pitchers and four position players, including two MVPs and one World Series MVP award.

The 2018 class is as follows:

— Chipper Jones, 3B

— Vladimir Guerrero, RF

— Jim Thome, 1B

— Trevor Hoffman, closer

— Jack Morris, starting pitcher

— Alan Trammel, SS

As always, fans watching the ceremony can expect highlights, lengthy speeches and plenty of emotion.

Here’s how to watch the 2018 Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony online and on TV:

When: Sunday, July 29, at 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Facebook/BaseballHall