Belgium Vs. England Live Stream: Watch World Cup 2018 Game Online

by on Sat, Jul 14, 2018 at 7:00AM
Either Belgium or England will forge its 2018 FIFA World Cup legacy in bronze.

The teams will meet at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday in the World Cup 2018 third-place game. Belgium will try to rebound from its narrow semifinal loss to France, while England is hoping to end its World Cup on a high note following its extra-time defeat to Croatia.

Belgium fell to France in the 1986 third-place game and can mark its best-ever World Cup finish by beating England.

England lost to Italy in the 1990 third-place game, and a victory over Belgium would represent its second-best finish behind the 1966 triumph.

Belgium beat England 1-0 on June 28 in their Group G finale in a game that featured 17 combined lineup changes from their previous games. The head coaches might field stronger lineups in the third-place game with hopes of leaving Russia with something tangible to show for their efforts.

Here’s how to watch Belgium vs. England online.

When: Saturday, July 14, at 10 a.m. ET
Live Stream: FuboTV, FOX Sports GO

