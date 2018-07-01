Belgium Vs. Japan Betting: Odds, Picks For World Cup 2018 Game

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

Belgium is rolling, and it doesn’t look to be stopping anytime soon.

In Group G action Belgium won all three of its games, scoring nine goals and conceding just a pair. They’ll face Japan in its first Round of 16 matchup, with Japan advancing through Group H thanks to the new fair play rule. The two sides will meet at 2 p.m. ET on Monday.

Let’s look at the Belgium vs. Japan betting lines:

Current betting line (via OddsShark)

Belgium win: -275

Japan win: +850

Draw: +385

Total goals: 2.5

OVER: -120

Under: +100

NESN.com’s picks: Belgium, over

This truly feels like Belgium’s year. They were complete in all thirds in the group stage, and though Japan isn’t to be taken lightly, safe to say Belgium is the safe bet here.

Belgium tallied the most goals in the group stage, with Japan both conceding and scoring four. If Japan wants to win, it will have to score goals. And if Belgium wins, rest assured their will be plenty of tallies. The point remains either way, go with the over.