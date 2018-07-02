Belgium Vs. Japan Live Stream: Watch 2018 World Cup Game Online

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

Japan was lucky to advance to the Round of 16 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, besting Senegal through the new fair play points tiebreaker as the second-place team in Group H.

The Japanese will face their toughest test of the tournament Monday against a Belgium squad that dominated Group G play with a perfect 3-0-0 record and a plus-7 goal difference, including a win over England.

Here’s how to watch Belgium vs. Japan online:

When: Monday, July 2 at 2 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV, FOX Sports GO