Bill Belichick Cracks Joke When Asked About Getting Tom Brady Birthday Gift

FOXBORO, Mass — The professional relationship between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick is nearing two decades, so suffice to say they’ve gotten to know each other plenty well.

But are they at the point of exchanging birthday gifts?

Brady will turn 41 on Friday, and the Pats head coach Monday was asked if his relationship with the quarterback is to the point where he’ll get him a little something to celebrate.

After taking a second to smile and chuckle a bit at the question, he responded.

“I have a couple days to work on that,” Belichick said. “We’ll come up with something.”

Sounds like he’s not ruling it out.

Given Brady’s well-documented diet, sounds like a traditional birthday cake probably won’t do, so Belichick probably will have to get a little creative.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports