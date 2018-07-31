Bill Belichick Leaves Open Possibility Of Using Danny Shelton As Pass Rusher

FOXBORO, Mass. — Blocking New England Patriots defensive tackle Danny Shelton is an unenviable task for offensive linemen during 1-on-1 pass-rush drills.

Not only can the 335-pounder hold his ground, he uses his combination of quick feet, hands and strength to push forward and pressure the pocket on nearly every rep. So, why hasn’t he been more productive in the passing game three years into his NFL career?

Shelton had nine sacks and 17 tackles for a loss as a senior at the University of Washington and went 12th overall in the 2015 NFL Draft because of his perceived versatility. He has just 1.5 sacks and seven quarterback hits through 46 NFL games, all with the Cleveland Browns.

It might be for a lack of opportunities. Shelton, who the Patriots acquired in a trade this March, has played “some” on third down, according to Bill Belichick. NFL teams pass the ball on nearly 58 percent of offensive plays, yet Shelton has played more against the run than the pass in all three of his NFL seasons.

Belichick left open the possibility that Shelton could play more on third down this season.

“We’ll see how it goes,” Belichick said. “It doesn’t really matter. We’ll see how he does with us in our packages. We haven’t really gotten to that yet this training camp. We did some in the spring, but we haven’t really gotten to a lot of third down work yet. That’ll be coming later this week and we’ll give the players an opportunity, see how it goes and build it from there.”

Shelton certainly would embrace rushing the passer more.

“That’s the ultimate goal, but right now it’s just playing what the coaches want and competing,” Shelton said. “That’s the best part of the game, really.”

Shelton has been a regular in the Patriots’ first-team defense five days into training camp, lining up next to Lawrence Guy at defensive tackle. He has one year left on his contact but could earn a handsome reward in free agency if he can prove to be more versatile in the Patriots’ defense.