Bill Belichick Offers Predictable Response To Jimmy Garoppolo Question

FOXBORO, Mass. — Citing his laser focus on New England Patriots training camp, Bill Belichick declined to answer a question Wednesday regarding his relationship with former Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Jenny Vrentas, Belichick sent a congratulatory text to Garoppolo after each of the quarterback’s five wins following his trade from New England to the San Francisco 49ers last season. This nugget was part of an in-depth profile on Garoppolo published Tuesday, and Belichick was asked about it Wednesday morning.

His response was classic Belichick.

“Yeah, again, those are things that happened months ago, and honestly, I’m not too focused on October, November, December of 2017,” Belichick said. “I’m trying to get our team ready for training camp. That’s where I’m at. I’m not going to engage in stuff that happened eight months ago. We could talk about a million things that happened 20 years ago. I’m not there.”

Not wanting to discuss the past was the main theme of the morning for Belichick, who also shot down repeated questions about Malcolm Butler’s Super Bowl LII benching.

“I’m focused on doing the best that I can for the 2018 New England Patriots,” he said. “That’s my job. That’s what I’m going to do. That’s what I’ve always done in the past. Every day that I’ve coached here, I’ve done the best that I could for this football team, and I’ll continue to do that. Right now, my focus is on the 2018 season. Not 2017, not 2014, not 2007, not 2004, not 2001, not 2000. I’m not focused on any of those seasons. They’re done.”

Patriots veterans reported for training camp Wednesday. The team’s first practice is scheduled for Thursday morning.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images