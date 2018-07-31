Bill Belichick Raves About Impact Randy Moss Had On Him, Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass — Randy Moss had an illustrious NFL career, deservedly getting a nod into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Many times along the way, the wide receiver earned some high praise from one of the most critical eyes in the game, Bill Belichick.

And with the enshrinement ceremony of the 2018 class set to take place Saturday in Canton, Ohio, the New England Patriots head coach reiterated the impact Moss had on both him and the Patriots during his time in Foxboro.

“I’ve talked a lot about Randy, all good,” Belichick said. “Great receiver, great player, great person. I’ve learned a lot from him. Great, great, great deep-ball receiver. Very smart, has a real good understanding of the passing game and how to attack defenses from his point of view … Fast, can get over the top of defenses and understand how teams look at an explosive weapon like him.”

“He made me a better coach, he made us a much better team,” Belichick added. “He’s a great person to have on the team, he’s lot of fun to be around, but he worked hard, and (was) very committed to winning”

Belichick once called Moss the smartest receiver he ever has coached, and he confirmed Monday that that remains the case.

Moss played three full seasons and parts of a fourth with the Patriots, leaving a mark on the team and fanbase in his 52 contests with New England. He caught 259 passes for 3,904 yards with 50 touchdowns during his Patriots tenure, also earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2007 after he caught 98 balls for 1,493 yards with 23 touchdowns.

