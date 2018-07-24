Bill Belichick Texted Jimmy Garoppolo To Congratulate Him After 49ers Wins

Photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images

It must really have pained Bill Belichick to trade away Jimmy Garoppolo.

The New England Patriots coach dealt his then-backup quarterback to the San Francisco 49ers last season for a second-round pick. The trade, at the time, was head-scratching. Belichick surely could have collected more for the up-and-coming quarterback, and according to a report, there was more on the table in terms of an offer from the Cleveland Browns.

But Belichick reportedly had no desire to exile Garoppolo to Cleveland where quarterbacks go to die. He instead shipped him to the Niners, sending him out the door with a press conference filled with uncharacteristically effusive praise for the signal-caller. Apparently, the pleasantries didn’t end there.

Garoppolo eventually took over in San Francisco where he led the 49ers to wins in each of his five starts to end the season. And, according to a Sports Illustrated profile of Garoppolo, the QB received congratulatory texts from Belichick following those wins.

“Last December, following the trade, a sort of weekly ritual began: After each of Garoppolo’s starts for the 49ers, he received a text from the coach who had traded him, congratulating him on another win,” wrote SI’s Jenny Vrentas.

Garoppolo’s mother described her son’s relationship with the grizzled head coach.

“Bill really, really liked Jimmy,” she told Vrentas. “Not like they were warm and fuzzy — but they both knew it was there.”

Obviously, it doesn’t take a whole lot of critical thinking to realize as much given Belichick’s public praise for Garoppolo, but it’s an interesting little nugget that only magnifies the perceived issues between Belichick and his longtime quarterback Tom Brady. After six months of reporting detailing the supposed friction between the two — including Brady’s reported desire to feel more appreciated — the lengths to which Belichick went to praise his Garoppolo certainly stand out.