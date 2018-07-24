Bill Belichick’s Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Offer ‘Stunned’ Kyle Shanahan, Dad Says

Were you surprised when Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots traded quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers last October?

If so, you have something in common with Kyle Shanahan.

The Niners head coach eagerly accepted Belichick’s call last fall and was thrilled when San Francisco acquired the then-25-year-old QB with tons of upside for a mere second-round pick.

But according to Shanahan’s father, former NFL coach Mike Shanahan, the younger Shanahan was more taken aback than anything.

From Jenny Vrenta’s Sports Illustrated profile of Garoppolo published Tuesday:

“As the trade deadline approached, all was quiet. Any rumblings of a move had died down after the draft. That’s when Belichick reconnected with Shanahan, offering Garoppolo in exchange for the 49ers’ 2018 second-round pick.

” ‘It was almost too good to be true,’ says Shanahan’s father, Mike, the longtime NFL head coach who fielded a call from his stunned son after the proposal was made. … It took no more than 10 minutes for Kyle and 49ers (general manager) John Lynch to decide to accept the offer.”

The Patriots reportedly had a better offer for Garoppolo on the table from the Cleveland Browns, but Belichick “settled” for a trade with the Niners to put his backup QB in a better position going forward, per Bleacher Report’s Joon Lee.

The New England coach clearly thought very highly of Garoppolo after drafting him in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Belichick’s apparent soft spot for Tom Brady’s backupgreatly benefited Shanahan and the Niners, who landed their potential QB of the future at what appears to be a very reasonable price.

